Latur: Video shows security guard administering saline to patient; FIR registered

A case was registered in Latur city on Tuesday against a security guard and a nurse after the guard allegedly administered saline solution to a patient even though he had no medical qualification.

The incident had taken place at the Vilasrao Deshmukh Government Medical College and Hospital here last week.

Shabbir Fataru Shaikh (58), resident of Wala village of Renapur tehsil was admitted to the hospital on June 16 after getting injured in a scuffle.

The security guard, who had no nursing-related qualification, admitted him to ward number 21 of the hospital and allegedly administered him a saline solution without asking the doctors.

The relatives of the patient complained to in-charge dean Dr Uday Mohite about this and a video of the incident also went viral. A probe committee of Medical Superintendent Dr Sachin Jadhav, Dr Sushma Jadhav and staff member Rajshree Harangule was set up. The committee submitted a report, following which Dr Jadhav lodged a complaint at Gandhi Chowk police station against the security guard and the in-charge nurse under section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code, said inspector Premprakash Makode.

No arrest has been made in the case as probe was on, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)