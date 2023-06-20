Kejriwal calls second meeting of National Capital Civil Service Authority on Jun 28

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called the second meeting of the National Capital Civil Services Authority (NCCSA) on June 28 to discuss the transfer and posting of officers in the city.

The first meeting of the authority, chaired by Kejriwal, was held on Tuesday. It discussed initiating disciplinary proceedings against an official who was involved in some wrongdoings in the Forensic Science Laboratory.

''Since the matter was in black and white, the authority was unanimous in its decision to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the official,'' Kejriwal had said earlier in the day.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office, Kejriwal has received a proposal from the Services Department encompassing three distinct categories of requests.

These categories include departments requesting the transfer of certain officers, posting of officers against vacant positions, and an officer's request for transfer/postings.

It also stated that Kejriwal has received complaints from many officers that the Services department was processing requests for transfers and postings selectively and arbitrarily. Several officers have pointed out that their requests for transfers are pending with the Services department for long without any response, the statement claimed.

To ensure transparency, the chief minister sent the file back instructing the chief secretary, who is the member-secretary of the NCCSA, to compile and present all requests under these three categories. He also directed that such requests received by the Services Department in the last six months and are either pending or have been rejected must be submitted to the Chief Minister's Office by 5 pm on June 21, the statement said, adding the reasons for rejection or pending status should be clearly indicated.

The second meeting of the NCCSA meeting will be held at the CM Camp Office at 11 am on June 28 and discussions regarding the transfer and postings of officials in Delhi will be held. Addressing a press conference earlier in the day, Kejriwal termed the NCCSA a ''farce'' and a ''conspiracy to not let the elected government do any work in Delhi''. He claimed that through the NCCSA, the Centre wants to make it look like the body takes important decisions for Delhi mutually. But in reality, that is not the case, Kejriwal claimed. He said that about a fortnight ago, he received a file recommending the suspension of a government officer. Kejriwal said that after reading the file, he sought some clarifications. ''I didn't receive the file back and later it was said that two of the three members of the NCCSA had recommended the suspension and therefore it has been confirmed,'' the Delhi chief minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)