Gurugram: EPFO employee among 2 held for taking bribe of Rs 7 lakh
According to the ACB, Om Prakash allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh from a corporation contractor in lieu of restarting the construction work being done by him.We are questioning the accused and he will be produced in a city court on Wednesday, the spokesperson said.
The Anti-Corruption Bureau here has arrested an employee of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and a middleman allegedly while accepting a bribe of Rs 7 lakh, officials said on Tuesday.
The accused has been identified as Munish Narang, an enforcement officer of the EPFO, Jitender Kumar, the spokesperson of the Gurugram ACB said.
Narang demanded a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from the complainant Sandeep Kumar, a factory owner, through a middleman Ravi in lieu of settling a PF-related violation, he said After negotiation, the deal was finalised at Rs 7 lakh and the factory owner filed a complaint against the two, Kumar said.
A team was formed and a raid was conducted and Narang and Ravi were caught red-handed while accepting the bribe amount from the complainant on Monday, he said.
"The ACB team has started the further investigation by registering a case against the accused officer and the middle man under the Prevention of Corruption Act at ACB police station Gurugram. The accused were produced in a city court on Tuesday and sent into judicial custody," Kumar said.
In another incident, the ACB arrested a junior engineer of the Sohna Municipal Corporation on Tuesday while accepting a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh from a contractor. According to the ACB, Om Prakash allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh from a corporation contractor in lieu of restarting the construction work being done by him.
"We are questioning the accused and he will be produced in a city court on Wednesday," the spokesperson said.
