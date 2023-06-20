Left Menu

Gurugram: EPFO employee among 2 held for taking bribe of Rs 7 lakh

According to the ACB, Om Prakash allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh from a corporation contractor in lieu of restarting the construction work being done by him.We are questioning the accused and he will be produced in a city court on Wednesday, the spokesperson said.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 20-06-2023 20:18 IST | Created: 20-06-2023 20:18 IST
Gurugram: EPFO employee among 2 held for taking bribe of Rs 7 lakh
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Corruption Bureau here has arrested an employee of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and a middleman allegedly while accepting a bribe of Rs 7 lakh, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Munish Narang, an enforcement officer of the EPFO, Jitender Kumar, the spokesperson of the Gurugram ACB said.

Narang demanded a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from the complainant Sandeep Kumar, a factory owner, through a middleman Ravi in lieu of settling a PF-related violation, he said After negotiation, the deal was finalised at Rs 7 lakh and the factory owner filed a complaint against the two, Kumar said.

A team was formed and a raid was conducted and Narang and Ravi were caught red-handed while accepting the bribe amount from the complainant on Monday, he said.

"The ACB team has started the further investigation by registering a case against the accused officer and the middle man under the Prevention of Corruption Act at ACB police station Gurugram. The accused were produced in a city court on Tuesday and sent into judicial custody," Kumar said.

In another incident, the ACB arrested a junior engineer of the Sohna Municipal Corporation on Tuesday while accepting a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh from a contractor. According to the ACB, Om Prakash allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh from a corporation contractor in lieu of restarting the construction work being done by him.

"We are questioning the accused and he will be produced in a city court on Wednesday," the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

 New Zealand
2
Two teenage girls, man killed in name of honour in Pakistan's Punjab province

Two teenage girls, man killed in name of honour in Pakistan's Punjab provinc...

 Pakistan
3
International Health, Sports and Fitness Festival (IHFF) took Delhi by storm with an unforgettable weekend of Health, Wellness, and Fitness

International Health, Sports and Fitness Festival (IHFF) took Delhi by storm...

 India
4
Prez, PM, CM wish people on occasion of Rath Yatra

Prez, PM, CM wish people on occasion of Rath Yatra

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023