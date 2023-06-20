Left Menu

Delhi man held for molesting minor brother-sister duo

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2023 21:22 IST | Created: 20-06-2023 21:22 IST
Delhi man held for molesting minor brother-sister duo
  • Country:
  • India

A 66-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting a minor brother-sister duo in Vijay Vihar here, police said on Tuesday.

The mother of the children filed a police complaint on Monday accusing her neighbour of molesting her eight-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son on Thursday and Saturday.

The children had gone to the man's house on the first floor of their residential building to give him food as his family members were not in Delhi, a senior police officer said.

A case under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modest) of the Indian Penal Code and 6/10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered at Vijay Vihar police station, the officer said.

A medical examination of both children was done at the BSA Hospital, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

 New Zealand
2
Two teenage girls, man killed in name of honour in Pakistan's Punjab province

Two teenage girls, man killed in name of honour in Pakistan's Punjab provinc...

 Pakistan
3
International Health, Sports and Fitness Festival (IHFF) took Delhi by storm with an unforgettable weekend of Health, Wellness, and Fitness

International Health, Sports and Fitness Festival (IHFF) took Delhi by storm...

 India
4
Prez, PM, CM wish people on occasion of Rath Yatra

Prez, PM, CM wish people on occasion of Rath Yatra

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023