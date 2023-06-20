Left Menu

Italy and France will keep supporting Ukraine for as long as necessary - Meloni

"There is no doubt on the fact that Italy and France will continue to support the Ukrainian cause for as long as it will be necessary," she said before a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. Underscoring the Franco-Italian commitment, Meloni said the SAMP/T-MAMBA air defence system on which the two countries have worked for months is now operational on the Ukraine battlefield.

Italy and France will continue supporting Ukraine in its war effort against Russia's invasion, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Tuesday during a visit to Paris. "There is no doubt on the fact that Italy and France will continue to support the Ukrainian cause for as long as it will be necessary," she said before a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Underscoring the Franco-Italian commitment, Meloni said the SAMP/T-MAMBA air defence system on which the two countries have worked for months is now operational on the Ukraine battlefield. Meloni also said Paris and Rome agree on the need for the European Union to work "pragmatically, seriously" on helping Tunisia, a country that has in recent months seen an exodus of migrants to Europe.

