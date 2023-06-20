Ensure de-silting of all drains by June 28: Mayor to officials

The mayor of Delhi has asked official to ensure the de-silting process of all drains is completed by June 28 so that the city does not face the problem of waterlogging during Monsson, officials said.

De-silting of drains in Delhi completed up to 80 per cent, the MCD officials said ''De-silting of drains in Delhi completed up to 80 per cent. The Mayor said that the work of cleaning all the drains connected with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi should be completed by June 28 under any circumstances,'' the MCD said in a statement. Work has to be done at the zone level to save Delhi from waterlogging during monsoon, the MCD said.

Oberoi held a high level meeting on Tuesday to review the capital city's pre-monsoon preparedness.

''In the meeting, the officers apprised the Mayor with the progress of the desilting works on the drains. More than 80 percent of the work of desilting small drains has been completed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. At the same time, about 68 per cent of the work of removing silt from major drains has been completed,'' the statement mentioned. In 10 out of 12 zones of the corporation, the work of cleaning drains has been completed by more than 90 per cent, the officials said. More than 500 pumps have been installed at vulnerable places for pumping out water in case of waterlogging, it informed.

