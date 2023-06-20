Former NY police sergeant convicted of acting as Chinese agent in 'Fox Hunt' trial

A former New York City police sergeant was convicted on Tuesday of acting as an illegal Chinese agent by intimidating a U.S.-based fugitive from China as part of a global repatriation campaign by Chinese law enforcement called "Operation Fox Hunt."

Michael McMahon was also convicted of stalking but found not guilty of conspiring with others to act as a foreign agent, according to a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's office in Brooklyn, where the trial was held.

