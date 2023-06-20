Left Menu

MCD to rope in govt veterinary hospitals, NGOs to solve issues related to stray dogs

This will help in the treatment and sterilization of street dogs as well, it added.Oberoi suggested the involvement of dog lovers to help with the sterilisation campaign. Peoples notion that street dogs are not treated properly while sterilising them will be changed in the process, the statement read.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2023 22:33 IST | Created: 20-06-2023 22:27 IST
MCD to rope in govt veterinary hospitals, NGOs to solve issues related to stray dogs
File photo. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will form committees in government veterinary hospitals that will work with ''dog lovers'' to resolve the problems of stray and abandoned animals in Delhi, Mayor Shelly Oberoi said on Tuesday.

The MCD will also ensure that NGOs do not face any problems and steps will be taken to address issues linked to stray dog population like ensuring proper sterilisation and treatment.

For a permanent solution to the issues related to the issue of street dogs in Delhi, Oberoi held a meeting with the officials of the Veterinary Department and NGOs at MCD Headquarters on Tuesday.

“Oberoi shared (in the meeting) that committees will be formed in government veterinary hospitals to solve the problems of these abandoned and stray animals in Delhi,” the MCD said in a statement.

“These committees will work with the dog lovers of the area to solve the issues pertaining to the dog population. This will help in the treatment and sterilization of street dogs as well,” it added.

Oberoi suggested the involvement of “dog lovers” to help with the sterilisation campaign. She also stressed the need to increase public participation in the ''ABC'' (Animal Birth Control) programme.

“Dr. Shelly Oberoi stated that to solve the issue of street dogs, three elements - workers, participation and infrastructure - are necessary.

''To solve the issues of street dogs in Delhi, MCD will ensure that NGOs do not face any problems. People's notion that street dogs are not treated properly while sterilising them will be changed in the process,” the statement read.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

 New Zealand
2
Two teenage girls, man killed in name of honour in Pakistan's Punjab province

Two teenage girls, man killed in name of honour in Pakistan's Punjab provinc...

 Pakistan
3
International Health, Sports and Fitness Festival (IHFF) took Delhi by storm with an unforgettable weekend of Health, Wellness, and Fitness

International Health, Sports and Fitness Festival (IHFF) took Delhi by storm...

 India
4
Prez, PM, CM wish people on occasion of Rath Yatra

Prez, PM, CM wish people on occasion of Rath Yatra

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023