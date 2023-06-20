Left Menu

UP: Day after accusing SP of sexual harassment, domestic help claims allegation false

Further action will be taken based on the report of the three-member investigation team.

PTI | Kaushambi | Updated: 20-06-2023 22:34 IST | Created: 20-06-2023 22:34 IST
UP: Day after accusing SP of sexual harassment, domestic help claims allegation false
A domestic help of Kaushambi Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava, who accused him of sexual harassment, made a U-turn on Tuesday claiming that she made the ''false accusation'' upon being removed from the job for breaking a plate.

On Monday, the 42-year-old woman alleged in front of mediapersons that Srivastava had sexually harassed her.

Following the allegation, a three-member team headed by Inspector General of Police Prayagraj Chandra Prakash was formed to look into the matter and submit a report within four days. On Tuesday, in the presence of Additional SP Samar Bahadur Singh, the woman told reporters, ''I was removed from work at the SP's bungalow a few days ago for breaking a plate. So I falsely accused him of sexual harassment.'' The Additional SP said, ''No formal complaint has been lodged in the matter so far. Further action will be taken based on the report of the three-member investigation team.''

