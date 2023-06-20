Left Menu

EU leaders to call on China to help bring an end to Ukraine war - EU official

EU leaders are set to call on China next week to help bring an end to the war in Ukraine, engage in global challenges, such as climate change, and rebalance its economic relations with the European Union, a senior EU official said on Tuesday.

EU leaders meet for a summit in Brussels on June 29-30, with China one of the main topics. The call to China is set out in draft conclusions prepared ahead of the summit, but which could still change.

