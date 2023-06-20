Punjab cop arrested for accepting bribe to let off drug smuggler

An assistant sub-inspector of police and another person were arrested here Tuesday on charges of accepting a Rs 21 lakh bribe to let off a drug smuggler arrested in a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) case, officials said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajpal Singh Sandhu confirmed the arrest of the ASI and a middleman in the case. He added that another ASI was also booked.

The SSP said he received a phone call from the Jalandhar Rural SSP on Monday regarding corruption charges against the two ASIs and one middleman for letting off the arrested drug smuggler.

Acting on the information, the SSP said he deputed a senior police officer and based on his findings, a corruption case was registered against them.

The SSP identified the arrested ASI as Paramjit Singh and middleman Onkar Singh. Their third accomplice, identified as ASI Harjit Singh, is evading arrest, Sandhu added.

The officials said Jalandhar police had arrested the drug smuggler on June 12 and found six kilograms of heroin and Rs 3,000 in his possession.

During preliminary interrogation, the smuggler had confessed that Kapurthala police took a bribe of Rs 21 lakh from him in connection with an NDPS case registered in 2022. He admitted that the bribe money was given to the two ASIs by his wife.

