Left Menu

Man held on charges of sexual harassment, religious conversion in Ghaziabad

Assistant Commissioner of Police of Ankur Vihar Loni Vivek Singh said the woman used to live in the Ved Vihar colony here with accused Salman, who allegedly introduced himself to her as Ankit Gujjar.The woman has accused Salman of sexually harassing her and forcing her to convert.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 20-06-2023 23:58 IST | Created: 20-06-2023 23:58 IST
Man held on charges of sexual harassment, religious conversion in Ghaziabad
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested here on charges of sexually harassing his live-in partner and attempting to convert her to Islam forcibly, police said on Tuesday. Assistant Commissioner of Police of Ankur Vihar (Loni) Vivek Singh said the woman used to live in the Ved Vihar colony here with accused Salman, who allegedly introduced himself to her as Ankit Gujjar.

''The woman has accused Salman of sexually harassing her and forcing her to convert. The accused also threatened to kill her if she did not convert to Islam,'' Singh said.

A case was lodged against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC and the anti-conversion law at the Ankur Vihar police station, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

 New Zealand
2
Two teenage girls, man killed in name of honour in Pakistan's Punjab province

Two teenage girls, man killed in name of honour in Pakistan's Punjab provinc...

 Pakistan
3
International Health, Sports and Fitness Festival (IHFF) took Delhi by storm with an unforgettable weekend of Health, Wellness, and Fitness

International Health, Sports and Fitness Festival (IHFF) took Delhi by storm...

 India
4
Prez, PM, CM wish people on occasion of Rath Yatra

Prez, PM, CM wish people on occasion of Rath Yatra

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023