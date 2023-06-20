Man held on charges of sexual harassment, religious conversion in Ghaziabad
Assistant Commissioner of Police of Ankur Vihar Loni Vivek Singh said the woman used to live in the Ved Vihar colony here with accused Salman, who allegedly introduced himself to her as Ankit Gujjar.The woman has accused Salman of sexually harassing her and forcing her to convert.
A man was arrested here on charges of sexually harassing his live-in partner and attempting to convert her to Islam forcibly, police said on Tuesday. Assistant Commissioner of Police of Ankur Vihar (Loni) Vivek Singh said the woman used to live in the Ved Vihar colony here with accused Salman, who allegedly introduced himself to her as Ankit Gujjar.
''The woman has accused Salman of sexually harassing her and forcing her to convert. The accused also threatened to kill her if she did not convert to Islam,'' Singh said.
A case was lodged against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC and the anti-conversion law at the Ankur Vihar police station, he added.
