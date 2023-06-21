Left Menu

Sikkim: 9 ITBP personnel, 4 others injured in road accident

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel were going on leave when the incident took place, they said.The vehicle was headed for Chungthang and then to Siliguri, the officials said. Eight people were critically injured in the accident and they have been referred to STNM Hospital in Gangtok.

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 21-06-2023 09:20 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 09:20 IST
Sikkim: 9 ITBP personnel, 4 others injured in road accident
  • Country:
  • India

Nine ITBP personnel were among 13 people who suffered injuries when the vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident at Theng in North Sikkim, officials said on Wednesday. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel were going on leave when the incident took place, they said.

The vehicle was headed for Chungthang and then to Siliguri, the officials said. Eight people were critically injured in the accident and they have been referred to STNM Hospital in Gangtok. The remaining five were admitted to an Army hospital, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
2
New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

 New Zealand
3
Health News Roundup: UNICEF warns of food shortages at overcrowded Haiti camp; Indian drugmaker denies syrup exported to Liberia is toxic and more

Health News Roundup: UNICEF warns of food shortages at overcrowded Haiti cam...

 Global
4
Sensex rebounds 159 pts, Nifty closes above 18,800 on fag-end buying in IT, oil shares

Sensex rebounds 159 pts, Nifty closes above 18,800 on fag-end buying in IT, ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023