Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi hospitalised
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiahs wife Parvathi Siddaramaiah has been hospitalised here and her condition is stable, the private hospital where she has been admitted said in a bulletin on Wednesday.According to Manipal Hospitals, she was admitted on Tuesday night.Parvathi, the wife of 75-year-old Siddaramaiah, had fever and was facing respiratory problems, sources close to the Chief Minister said.The hospital bulletin stated Honble CMs wife Parvathi Siddaramaiah was admitted last night.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi Siddaramaiah has been hospitalised here and her condition is stable, the private hospital where she has been admitted said in a bulletin on Wednesday.
According to Manipal Hospitals, she was admitted on Tuesday night.
Parvathi, the wife of 75-year-old Siddaramaiah, had fever and was facing respiratory problems, sources close to the Chief Minister said.
The hospital bulletin stated: ''Hon'ble CM's wife Parvathi Siddaramaiah was admitted last night. She is stable and on oxygen. Currently in MICU. Will be moved to ward today. CM is expected to visit at 11 am.'' Without disclosing the ailment she is suffering from, the hospital said the Chief Minister's family has asked the hospital ''to respect their privacy.'' ''More bulletin to be released post consent only,'' the bulletin said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- MICU
- Siddaramaiah
- Manipal Hospitals
- Karnataka
- Parvathi Siddaramaiah
- Parvathi
ALSO READ
'Gruha Jyoti' free electricity scheme can be availed by tenants as well: CM Siddaramaiah
BJP has no moral rights to protest as they did not fulfill any poll promise and plundered Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah.
Hike in SC, ST reservation: Will urge Centre to include it in 9th schedule of Constitution, says CM Siddaramaiah
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah announces 200 units of free electricity for tenants as well
Karnataka govt to receive socio-economic caste survey report: CM Siddaramaiah