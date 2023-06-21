Left Menu

ED seizes over Rs 1 crore cash in Rs 2,000 denomination during raids in money laundering case

Those were created with the sole purpose of laundering ill-gotten money generated from their criminal activities, it said.The federal probe agency found that the bank accounts of Suresh Patel, his family members and the companiesfirms controlled by him, were credited with cash of more than Rs 100 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2023 12:36 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 12:34 IST
ED seizes over Rs 1 crore cash in Rs 2,000 denomination during raids in money laundering case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday said it has seized Rs 1.62 crore in cash, most of it in Rs 2,000 denomination, following a raid against a man accused of extortion, murder and liquor smuggling in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Daman.

Nine residential and commercial premises of Suresh Jagubhai Patel and his associates were searched in Daman and Gujarat's Valsad on June 19 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the probe agency said in a statement.

Suresh Jagubhai Patel and his accomplices -- Ketan Patel, Vipul Patel and Miten Patel -- are in judicial custody in connection with a 2018 double murder in Daman, the probe agency said.

The money laundering case stems from more than 35 FIRs filed against Patel and his associates by the police in Daman, Gujarat and Mumbai on charges of corruption, possession of illegal firearms, murder, attempt to murder, extortion, liquor smuggling, possession of illegal firearms, robbery, attack on government employees and passport forgery among others, the ED said.

The searches resulted in the seizure of cash worth Rs 1.62 crore, including more than Rs 1 crore in Rs 2,000 notes, documents related to more than 100 properties and ''incriminating'' papers about firms, companies, establishments and cash transactions apart from three bank locker keys, it said. The RBI had recently announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation but gave the public time till September 30 to either deposit such notes in accounts or exchange them at banks. The accused, the ED alleged, created a web of companies and most of them had ''no business or very little business''. Those were created with the sole purpose of ''laundering ill-gotten money generated from their criminal activities'', it said.

The federal probe agency found that the bank accounts of Suresh Patel, his family members and the companies/firms controlled by him, were ''credited with cash of more than Rs 100 crore''. ''Suresh Patel is accused in more than 10 cases of liquor smuggling in Gujarat, seven cases of forgery and fraud, eight cases of murder or attempt to murder, five cases of possession of illegal weapons and a corruption case. ''He has been convicted in a case registered under section 174-A (non-appearance in response to a proclamation issued under section 82 of the CrPc) of the Indian Penal Code,'' the ED said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
2
New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

 New Zealand
3
Health News Roundup: UNICEF warns of food shortages at overcrowded Haiti camp; Indian drugmaker denies syrup exported to Liberia is toxic and more

Health News Roundup: UNICEF warns of food shortages at overcrowded Haiti cam...

 Global
4
Sensex rebounds 159 pts, Nifty closes above 18,800 on fag-end buying in IT, oil shares

Sensex rebounds 159 pts, Nifty closes above 18,800 on fag-end buying in IT, ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023