Yoga brings peace of mind, inculcates self-discipline: Arunachal Governor

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik Retd on Wednesday appealed to the people of the state to practice yoga regularly for a healthier lifestyle. Yoga brings peace of mind, inculcates self-discipline and ensures physical and mental wellness, the governor said. Parnaik said that yoga is one of the greatest gifts of ancient India to the world.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 21-06-2023 13:47 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 13:43 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) on Wednesday appealed to the people of the state to practice yoga regularly for a healthier lifestyle. Participating in the International Yoga Day at Raj Bhavan here, he said yoga helps in improving physical strength and confidence and also has a positive and calming effect on the practitioners.

''Yoga has remedies for every illness. Yoga brings peace of mind, inculcates self-discipline and ensures physical and mental wellness,'' the governor said. Parnaik said that yoga is one of the greatest gifts of ancient India to the world. ''At the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this cultural asset of ancient Indian culture is spreading throughout the world,'' the governor added. He said in today’s world of stress and mental tension, yoga provides the best way in maintaining a sound lifestyle. ''It is an amalgam of body, mind and soul,'' Patnaik said while advising the people to read books on yoga and practice it in their homes.

The event, organised along with the rest of the world, was attended by the officers and staff of the Governor's Secretariat, personnel of Arunachal Pradesh Police and Indo-Tibetan Border Police.

It was organised by the Governor's Secretariat in collaboration with the state Sports and Youth Affairs Department.

