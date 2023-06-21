Left Menu

Youth increasingly mindful of their responsibilities towards nation: J-K LG

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 21-06-2023 19:32 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 19:32 IST
Youth increasingly mindful of their responsibilities towards nation: J-K LG
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday said the youth are increasingly mindful of their responsibilities towards the nation and strengthening social equity with exemplary courage and commitment. Sinha interacted with National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets at the Special National Integration Camp at J-K Light Regimental Centre in Rangreth area in the outskirts of the city here. As part of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' Programme, 200 cadets from all over the country are participating in the camp organised by NCC Directorate, Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh.

In his address to the cadets, the Lt Governor congratulated the NCC for its long and glorious journey towards nation-building and developing leadership quality, character and instilling values in youth for selfless service. He said, ''75 years is an incredible legacy of achievement for National Cadet Corps. The dream of a strong youth organisation, which the country had seen during the foundation of this organisation in 1948, continues to inspire generations and it is a source of strength for the entire society.'' Sinha called upon the participating cadets to become the ambassadors of the new and aspirational Jammu and Kashmir.

In the last 75 years, through camps and selfless service in different parts of the country, the NCC has shown to the world that diversity is the source of strength of the society, the Lt Governor said.

''Today, our youth are playing the key role in the transformation of India that is emerging as a global economic power. Our youth are increasingly mindful of their responsibilities towards the nation and strengthening social equity with exemplary courage and commitment,'' he said.

''The NCC is scripting the bright future of the society and I strongly believe with the limitless potential of cadets, their dynamism, energy and values, we can overcome formidable challenges to create a new history,'' the LG said.

He appreciated the NCC Directorate, Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh for organising the Special National Integration Camp to promote the spirit of unity in diversity, camaraderie and brotherhood.

He also commended the efforts of NCC directorate in increasing the strength of NCC cadets in J-K.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
2
Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmart Mobility’s EV Fleet Expansion

Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmar...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV vaccine shows long-term efficacy in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV v...

 Global
4
US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Powell's congressional testimony

US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Powell's congressional testimony

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023