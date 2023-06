BRIEF-Evergrande Property Services Says Yu Fen Resigned As Chief Financial Officer

China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd: * HAN CHAO HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

* HU XU HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR * SANG QUAN HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

* LIN WUCHANG HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR * HU LIANG HAS RESIGNED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

* LU PEIMEI HAS RESIGNED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR * WANG ZHEN HAS RESIGNED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

* YU FEN HAS RESIGNED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

