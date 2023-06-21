Two people stabbed at London hospital - UK police
Reuters | Updated: 21-06-2023 19:55 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 19:55 IST
A man has been arrested after two people were stabbed at a London hospital on Wednesday, British Police said.
"Police are working to establish the circumstances. At this time the incident is not being treated as terror-related," London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
