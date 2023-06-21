Uttar Pradesh celebrates International Day of Yoga

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed asanas with hundreds on Wednesday as they led the International Day of Yoga celebrations in the state.

While Patel took part in an International Day of Yoga programme at the Raj Bhavan here, Adityanath joined hundreds at Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Sabhagar in Gorakhpur where he said yoga is a gift from India for humanity.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also took part in the programme at Raj Bhavan, which began with a video message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to an official statement.

Speaking on the occasion, Patel said yoga should be imbibed in life.

In a tweet in Hindi, Pathak said, ''Participated in an International Day of Yoga programme at Raj Bhavan in Lucknow today in the presence of honourable Governor Anandiben Patel.'' ''On this day, let's make yoga a part of our lives, take a pledge to practise yoga every day to lead a physically and mentally healthy life and inspire others as well,'' he said in another tweet.

Addressing the event at the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Sabhagar, Adityanath said when the world was in the grip of the Covid pandemic, India's Ayush system of medicine was in high demand across the world.

Yoga is a gift from India for the welfare of humanity. Yoga asanas not only provide stability but also physical strength, he said.

Adityanath said yoga dates back thousands of years and is a part of India's heritage and tradition.

''Today, yoga is visible on the global stage and attracts the whole world. We should be proud of this achievement,'' he said.

He also urged people to make yoga a part of their daily routines.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who attended an International Day of Yoga event here, said in a tweet in Hindi, ''Yoga is a priceless gift of India's ancient tradition. It symbolises the unity of mind and body.'' Former deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma participated in an International Day of Yoga programme in the Chowk area here.

''Yoga is not a religion, it is an art of living... The practice of yoga helps a person control the mind, body and soul. It helps to achieve a calm mind and a balanced body through physical and mental balance,'' he said.

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and the Uttar Pradesh Police also celebrated the International Day of Yoga.

Inspector General Ratn Sanjay and Deputy Inspector General Mahesh Kumar took part in the SSB's event.

Additional Director General of Police (Security) B K Singh along with police personnel took part in the International Day of Yoga event at the Uttar Pradesh Police headquarters here.

In Baghpat district, 21,000 yoga enthusiasts participated in an event with BJP MP Satyapal Singh and state minister Jaswant Saini. Former Jammu and Kashmir minister Devendra Rana also attended the event.

Former state minister Shrikant Sharma and mayor Vinod Kumar Agarwal participated in a yoga event in Mathura, while Cooperative Affairs Minister J P S Rathore and MP Ghanshyam Lodhi attended a programme in Rampur.

The International Day of Yoga was also celebrated in madrasas across Uttar Pradesh.

Minister of State for Minority Welfare, Muslim Waqf and Haj Danish Azad Ansari participated in a programme at the Darul Uloom Warsia madrasa here.

In a tweet in Hindi, Ansari said, ''Yoga is that insight into life which connects man with his soul. Yoga establishes control by stabilising our heart, emotions and body. Today, on the occasion of International Day of Yoga, practised yoga with children of Darul Uloom Warsia madrasa.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)