Madhivanan Balakrishnan appointed ED of IDFC FIRST Bank
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2023 20:31 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 20:31 IST
Madhivanan Balakrishnan has been elevated as the Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of IDFC First Bank following the RBI's approval, a statement said on Wednesday.
His elevation was recommended by the nomination and remuneration committee for a period of three years, IDFC FIRST Bank said in the statement.
Madhivanan has been a part of the bank since 2019 and is currently serving as the Chief Operating Officer.
IDFC FIRST Bank recorded a profit after tax of Rs 2,437 crore in 2022-23, with capital adequacy of 16.82 per cent.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rs 2
- 437
- Madhivanan
- IDFC FIRST Bank
- Madhivanan Balakrishnan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chris Christie officially enters 2024 US presidential race
SC seeks report from registry on urgent listing of plea challenging RBI decision on Rs 2,000 note exchange
Cabinet: Kharif crops' MSP sees up to 10.35 pc hike; paddy MSP up by Rs 143 to Rs 2,183/quintal for 2023-24
Cabinet approves Rs 143 hike in paddy MSP to Rs 2,183/qtl for 2023-24; highest increase in moong at Rs 8,558/qtl
Cabinet approves Rs 2,980 crore for Exploration of Coal and Lignite scheme