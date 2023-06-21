Gas explosion causes fire in central Paris - local official

A gas explosion has occurred in the fifth arrondissement of Paris, resulting in a fire affecting some buildings, the mayor of the arrondissement said on Twitter.

Paris police urged people to avoid the area. French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said a fire was underway on Rue Saint-Jacques in Paris' fifth arrondissement, close to the Jardin Du Luxembourg and Sorbonne University.

