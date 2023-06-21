Algerian ex-PM and former health minister sentenced to 5 years prison time
Reuters | Updated: 21-06-2023 21:05 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 21:05 IST
An Algerian court on Wednesday handed five year prison sentences to former Prime Minister Noureddine Bedoui and former health minister Abdelmalek Boudiaf, along with fines of 1 million Algerian dinars, the state news agency said.
The sentences from the economic and financial Penal Court were related to a corruption case.

