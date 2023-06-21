Yoga is key to a healthy life: Labour Minister Yadav

Yoga and discipline are crucial to a healthy life, Union Minister of Labour & Employment Bhupender Yadav said on Wednesday.

The minister made the remarks at a yoga session organised at the ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Faridabad, on the occasion of International Yoga Day-2023, the ministry said in a statement.

''Minister for Labour and Employment and Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav was present as the chief guest on the occasion. Yadav explained the benefits of Yoga and advised to do Yoga with discipline. He also said that yoga and discipline are the mantras of a healthy life,'' it said.

The purpose of the yoga workshop was to explain the importance of work-life balance to the employees and officers through activities, meditation, discussions, dialogues and lectures etc. The objective was to raise awareness about yoga's advantages and inspire individuals to embrace a wholesome way of living, the ministry said.

