Paris firefighters battle blaze spewing smoke over Left Bank, after reported explosion

Firefighters fought a blaze on Paris' Left Bank on Wednesday that is sent smoke soaring over the domed Pantheon monument and prompted evacuation of buildings in the neighbourhood, police said.

Local media cited witnesses describing a large explosion preceding the fire, and saying that part of a building collapsed.

Paris police spokeswoman Loubna Atta said it was too early to determine the source of the fire and could not confirm reports it was a caused by a gas explosion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)