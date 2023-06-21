Left Menu

Seven killed in north-east Kenya as vehicles run over explosives

Seven people were killed in two separate incidents when vehicles ran over improvised explosives in north-east Kenya, with police saying in one of the cases that they suspected members of al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab were responsible. Four died in the first incident late on Tuesday when a vehicle was escorting a convoy of buses between the towns of Banisa and Mandera.

Reuters | Updated: 21-06-2023 21:53 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 21:53 IST
Seven killed in north-east Kenya as vehicles run over explosives

Seven people were killed in two separate incidents when vehicles ran over improvised explosives in north-east Kenya, with police saying in one of the cases that they suspected members of al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab were responsible.

Four died in the first incident late on Tuesday when a vehicle was escorting a convoy of buses between the towns of Banisa and Mandera. Another security team from Banisa was attacked when it responded. "Upon reaching the scene, they were attacked by suspected al Shabaab" fighters, Mandera police station said in a report late on Tuesday. "The officers managed to repulse and flush them out, and rescued the two (wounded) and retrieved the bodies

In the second incident, three people were killed when a public service vehicle hit another improvised device on the road at Elele Settlement in the same region, the area's Elwak Wargadud Division police station said in a report on Wednesday. The report did not say who had set the explosive and added that another five were wounded.

Al Shabaab has been fighting for more than a decade to topple Somalia's central government. It has attacked targets in Kenya for years to pressure the country into withdrawing troops from peacekeeping missions supporting Somalia's government. In the last two weeks, attacks linked to al Shabaab have killed another 10 people, according to police reports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
2
Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmart Mobility’s EV Fleet Expansion

Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmar...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV vaccine shows long-term efficacy in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV v...

 Global
4
US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Powell's congressional testimony

US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Powell's congressional testimony

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023