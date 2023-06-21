Left Menu

Maha: Six arrested for conspiracy to hack bank account of firm

The cyber wing of the police here has arrested six people who had allegedly planned to hack the bank account of a company and siphon off Rs 110 crore. After receiving a tip-off that some people were planning to hack the bank accounts of a company named Star Rays, police raided a hotel near the central bus stand in Samarth Nagar area, the release said.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 21-06-2023 22:20 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 22:20 IST
Maha: Six arrested for conspiracy to hack bank account of firm
  • Country:
  • India

The cyber wing of the police here has arrested six people who had allegedly planned to hack the bank account of a company and siphon off Rs 110 crore. The accused were going to convert the money into crypto currency, an official release said on Wednesday. After receiving a tip-off that some people were planning to hack the bank accounts of a company named Star Rays, police raided a hotel near the central bus stand in Samarth Nagar area, the release said. The arrested accused (all residents of Aurangabad district) were identified as Shaikh Irfan (23), Wasim Shaikh (36), Shaikh Kanit (19), Abbas Yunus (34), Amol Karpe (25) and Krishna Karpe (25).

They were found to have bank account details including passwords of 20 companies, said inspector Pravina Yadav of the cyber wing. The accused were booked under IPC section 420 (cheating) as well as the Information Technology Act and remanded in police custody for two days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
2
Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmart Mobility’s EV Fleet Expansion

Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmar...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV vaccine shows long-term efficacy in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV v...

 Global
4
US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Powell's congressional testimony

US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Powell's congressional testimony

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023