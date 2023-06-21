Maha: Six arrested for conspiracy to hack bank account of firm

The cyber wing of the police here has arrested six people who had allegedly planned to hack the bank account of a company and siphon off Rs 110 crore. The accused were going to convert the money into crypto currency, an official release said on Wednesday. After receiving a tip-off that some people were planning to hack the bank accounts of a company named Star Rays, police raided a hotel near the central bus stand in Samarth Nagar area, the release said. The arrested accused (all residents of Aurangabad district) were identified as Shaikh Irfan (23), Wasim Shaikh (36), Shaikh Kanit (19), Abbas Yunus (34), Amol Karpe (25) and Krishna Karpe (25).

They were found to have bank account details including passwords of 20 companies, said inspector Pravina Yadav of the cyber wing. The accused were booked under IPC section 420 (cheating) as well as the Information Technology Act and remanded in police custody for two days.

