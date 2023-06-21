UP: Mother of three 'kills self'; in-laws cremate body 'secretly'

A woman allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida and was cremated by her in-laws without informing her family, who suspected it to be a murder, police said.

The woman, aged around 27 and a mother of three, had had a fight with her husband in the morning after which she locked herself inside a bathroom of the house. She was later found hanging from a noose there, police said. The brother of the woman informed the local Rabupura Police Station around 5 pm about the incident and alleged that she had been killed by her in-laws, a police spokesperson said.

An investigation has been launched into the matter, the official said. The woman had got married in 2016 to her husband who works in a private company and the couple had three children -- a son and two daughters, according to the police.

''This morning, she had a fight with her husband after which she went to the bathroom and was later found hanged The in-laws did not inform the woman's family and burned the body,'' the police spokesperson said. The police said they are probing all the angles in the case and are yet to receive a formal complaint.

''Once the complaint is received, appropriate legal action would be ensured in the case,'' the police added.

