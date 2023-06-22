Russia considering U.S. request to visit journalist Evan Gershkovivch -Ifax
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-06-2023 11:58 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 11:53 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday that Moscow was considering a request from the United States to visit journalist Evan Gershkovich who is being held on spying charges he denies, the Interfax news agency reported.
A hearing in Gershkovich's case is due later on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement