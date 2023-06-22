Left Menu

Pakistan expects IMF funds to be released 'as soon as possible', PM says

"The Prime Minister expressed the hope that the funds allocated under the IMF's EFF would be released as soon as possible," the statement said. Pakistan has barely enough currency reserves to cover one month's imports.

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 22-06-2023 12:57 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 12:55 IST
Pakistan expects IMF funds to be released 'as soon as possible', PM says
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan hopes funds allocated under the International Monetary Fund's bailout programme will be released as soon as possible, the country's prime minister said on Thursday, adding that the nation remains committed to fulfill all necessary requirements.

With a little over a week go to before the IMF's Extended Fund Facility (EFF) expires at the end of June, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva on the sidelines of the new Global Financing Summit in Paris, his office said. "The Prime Minister expressed the hope that the funds allocated under the IMF's EFF would be released as soon as possible," the statement said.

Pakistan has barely enough currency reserves to cover one month's imports. It had hoped to have $1.1 billion of the funds released in November but the IMF has insisted on a number of conditions being met before it makes any more disbursements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmart Mobility’s EV Fleet Expansion

Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmar...

 Global
2
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV vaccine shows long-term efficacy in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV v...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; US FDA approves Eli Lilly-Boehringer's diabetes drugs for children and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; US FDA appr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023