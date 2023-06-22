2 soldiers injured in Manipur firing

Two soldiers were injured when unknown gunmen fired at them at North Boljang in Manipur’s Imphal West district around 5am on Thursday, officials said.

Officials added that one INSAS light machine gun was recovered by the forces during initial search. The situation has been brought under control and combing operations to ferret out the gunmen are on.

“The soldiers sustained minor injuries. Additional Army columns have been deployed and search operations are in progress,” officials said.

Shots of automatic small arms were also heard near Urangpat, North of YKPI in Imphal East district, around 5.45 pm on Wednesday.

There were also reports of unprovoked firing by unidentified gunmen from 2 directions towards Harothel around 5.30pm. The situation was brought under control around 7.30 pm, sources said.

Meanwhile, the Sawonbung-YKPI road was blocked at multiple locations by women activists on Wednesday.

