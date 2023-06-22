Left Menu

2 soldiers injured in Manipur firing

Two soldiers were injured when unknown gunmen fired at them at North Boljang in Manipurs Imphal West district around 5am on Thursday, officials said.Officials added that one INSAS light machine gun was recovered by the forces during initial search.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 22-06-2023 13:34 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 13:32 IST
2 soldiers injured in Manipur firing
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two soldiers were injured when unknown gunmen fired at them at North Boljang in Manipur’s Imphal West district around 5am on Thursday, officials said.

Officials added that one INSAS light machine gun was recovered by the forces during initial search. The situation has been brought under control and combing operations to ferret out the gunmen are on.

“The soldiers sustained minor injuries. Additional Army columns have been deployed and search operations are in progress,” officials said.

Shots of automatic small arms were also heard near Urangpat, North of YKPI in Imphal East district, around 5.45 pm on Wednesday.

There were also reports of unprovoked firing by unidentified gunmen from 2 directions towards Harothel around 5.30pm. The situation was brought under control around 7.30 pm, sources said.

Meanwhile, the Sawonbung-YKPI road was blocked at multiple locations by women activists on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmart Mobility’s EV Fleet Expansion

Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmar...

 Global
2
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV vaccine shows long-term efficacy in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV v...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; US FDA approves Eli Lilly-Boehringer's diabetes drugs for children and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; US FDA appr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023