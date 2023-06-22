Russia's Shoigu says Ukraine decreasing activity on front line, regrouping

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Thursday said Ukrainian forces were decreasing their activity on the front line and regrouping, but still have potential for offensive actions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was quoted on Wednesday as saying progress in Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russian forces was "slower than desired", but Kyiv would not be pressured into speeding it up.

