France's Macron: need to act now on global finance pact or risk losing people's trust

France's President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday world leaders, the private sector and international organisations needed to act immediately to change how the global financial system worked or risk losing the trust of the people. "If we miss the target...

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 22-06-2023 15:19 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 14:46 IST
France's Macron: need to act now on global finance pact or risk losing people's trust
French President Emmanuel Macron. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
France's President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday world leaders, the private sector and international organisations needed to act immediately to change how the global financial system worked or risk losing the trust of the people.

"If we miss the target... trust of our people will be lost," Macron said at a summit in Paris, adding that the next two years would be critical. "We have to create a collective dynamic and we need much more from the private sector."

