Russian court rejects U.S. reporter Gershkovich's appeal against pre-trial detention

A Russian court on Thursday rejected U.S. reporter Evan Gershkovich's appeal against his pre-trial detention on charges of espionage that he denies, a Reuters reporter at the court said.

Gershkovich, 31, was arrested in March and accused by the FSB security service of collecting military secrets in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg. The United States says he was wrongfully detained and is demanding his release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)