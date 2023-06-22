J’khand CM announces foreign family trips for model panchayat secretaries

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Thursday said the government will offer foreign family trips to secretaries of at least five model panchayats in the state. Soren made this announcement while distributing appointment letters to 2,550 candidates for different posts including 1,633 panchayat secretaries at Morabadi ground here. "We will select at least five model panchayats every year. The secretaries of these panchayats would be offered foreign trips with their families by the government so that they can learn from there to make the panchayats in the state better," Soren said. He said the candidates who got appointment letters will also be eligible for the old pension scheme as part of social security. Emphasizing on village development, Soren said, "We believe that the dream of real development cannot be achieved until villages are developed. The aim of the government is to remove the stigma of backwardness." Raising the issue of unemployment in the country, Soren said a strange situation prevails if one looks at the condition of employment in the country. "The pain of the educated youth and the coming generation is not hidden from anyone. Despite this situation, Jharkhand government is trying its best to get the youth of the state out of this agony," Soren said. He said the government has distributed more than 8,000 appointment letters for different posts including BDOs, agriculture officers, Ayush doctors, nurses, assistant engineers, veterinarians and teachers since June last year. "It is just the beginning. Many vacancies have been created through Jharkhand Public Service Commission and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission. Thousands of appointments have also been created in the private sector," he said. Launching a scathing attack on the BJP government at the Centre, Soren said job opportunities in various sectors including defence, railways and banking have declined due to several reasons including privatisation. "Now, the situation is that 80 per cent people of the country are depended on subsidized ration," CM alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)