Left Menu

Sebi revokes securities market ban on 6 entities in Poonawalla Fincorp case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2023 20:44 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 20:44 IST
Sebi revokes securities market ban on 6 entities in Poonawalla Fincorp case

Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday revoked a securities market ban imposed on six entities in a case of alleged insider trading in the shares of Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd, earlier known as Magma Fincorp Ltd.

The six entities are Saumil Shah, Surabhi Kishore Shah, Amit Agrawal, Murlidhar Bajaranglal Agrawal, Rakesh Rajendra Bhojgadhiya and Rakesh Rajendra Bhojgadhiya HUF.

The regulator revoked the ban following the settlement of cases by the entities.

The six entities had filed the settlement applications under the provisions of Sebi (Settlement proceedings) rules in respect of the alleged violation of norms, according to a Sebi order.

The settlement terms proposed by the noticees were accepted and approved by Sebi and subsequently, settlement orders were passed in respect of the proceedings initiated against the noticees vide the show cause notice.

Sebi had passed an ex-parte ad-interim order in September 2021, against certain entities, including the noticees, for alleged violation of PIT (Prohibition of Insider Trading) norms and restrained them from the securities markets until further orders.

Subsequently, a confirmatory order was passed by the regulator confirming the directions issued in the interim order against the noticees, with certain modifications.

Based on the findings of a detailed investigation, Sebi issued a common show cause notice in September 2022, against the noticees for the alleged violation of PIT regulations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, weakens immune system

Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, we...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands; Lab crunch: British science has nowhere to go and more

Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in...

 Global
3
US President, First Lady received PM Modi at White House

US President, First Lady received PM Modi at White House

 Global
4
Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023