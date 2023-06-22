Call centre, delivery, cooks' job in high demand in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai: Report

Bengaluru, Mumbai and Chennai have emerged as the top cities that are hiring for call centres, delivery executives and cooking jobs, according to a report by global job site Indeed.

The report is based on data on Indeed platform from May 2020 to May 2023.

Among the Indian cities posting for the above-mentioned job roles, Mumbai leads the way for call centre jobs (12 per cent), followed by Bengaluru (11.86 per cent) and Chennai (8 per cent). Mumbai also accounts for the highest posting in cooking jobs (13 per cent), followed by Bengaluru (7.47 per cent) and Chennai (7 per cent). However, Chennai continued to post the highest for delivery executive jobs (12 per cent), followed by Bengaluru (8 per cent) and Mumbai (5 per cent), it said.

''The surge of e-commerce and quick commerce has truly been remarkable in driving employment.

''The food delivery industry has given rise to many restaurants and cloud kitchens, creating a high demand for skilled cooks and chefs. It is particularly interesting to note that Chennai is leading the demand for delivery executive jobs on our platform,'' Indeed India Career Expert Saumitra Chand said.

There is also a rise in call centre executive jobs as companies need large customer support teams to handle customer queries related to online orders, he said.

''The hiring trend in these cities reflects the changing dynamics of the job market, where traditional blue-collar roles are now in high demand,'' he added.

