National workshop on 'Innovative Approaches Towards Urban Poverty Alleviation' to begin in Kochi on June 23

A two-day national workshop on 'Innovative Approaches Towards Urban Poverty Alleviation', will begin here on Friday.

State Minister for Local Self-government M B Rajesh would deliver the keynote address during the programme organized by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) in association with all-women network Kudumbashree.

The objective of the national workshop is to provide a robust platform for cross learning, i.e., to help know and understand the best practices of the States and Union Territories implementing NULM , including Kerala, a statement said here.

The workshop would also provide an opportunity to understand each other's challenges, field-level realities and complexities associated with implementing poverty eradication programmes in urban areas in each state and union territory.

Manoj Joshi, Secretary, Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Rahul Kapoor, Joint Secretary & Mission Director, Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission & PM SVANidhi, Dr Madhu Rani Teotia, Director, DAY- NULM and so on are among those who will address the workshop.

The states which have received SPARK Award for the Best Implementation of NULM will be felicitated and 'Compendium of 50 Case Studies of Urban Micro Enterprises' will be released at the function, it said.

Anu Kumari, Executive Director (In-Charge), Kudumbashree will make presentation on 'Envisioning Kudumbashree as an Urban NRO'.

There will be thematic presentations on the topics such as Infrastructure Development - Building a Path to Prosperity, Fostering Inclusive Urban Livelihoods: Building Bridges for All, Empowering Livelihoods through Technology, and International Best Practices in Urban Poverty Reduction, it said.

The delegates would visit Guruvayoor Municipality, Kunnamkulam Municipality, Kochi Metro, Water Metro and Thrissur Corporation to learn the best practices of NULM in Kerala on the second day of the workshop.

The two-day event would be attended by Mission Directors from the states where NULM is implemented, the statement added.

