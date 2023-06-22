Left Menu

Ukrainian forces contain Russian forces in east -deputy defence minister

Ukrainian forces are containing Russian forces on the eastern front and have not allowed "a single metre" of Russian advances, Deputy Prime Minister Hanna Maliar said on Thursday. We have had partial success. We are pushing back the enemy and leveling the front line."

Ukrainian forces are containing Russian forces on the eastern front and have not allowed "a single metre" of Russian advances, Deputy Prime Minister Hanna Maliar said on Thursday. "Our defence forces continue to contain effectively advances by Russian troops," Maliar wrote on the Telegram app, referring to four key sectors in the east, including the Lyman further north, where officials say Russian forces have been active.

Maliar said Ukrainian forces on the southern front, where several villages were captured last week, were "gradually moving forward. We have had partial success. We are pushing back the enemy and leveling the front line."

