Labourer electrocuted to death while cleaning 'nullah' in Thane district

A labourer was electrocuted to death, while another received injuries from electric shock while cleaning a 'nullah' in Kalyan town of Thane district on Thursday, police said.

The deceased, Ritvik Kurkute, along with another labourer had come down to Kalyan for cleaning the nullah (drain).

Kurkute did cleaning work from 7 am to 2 pm and as he was getting out of the water body he took the support of an iron angle through which he suffered severe electric shock and died on the spot, said the police.

The other labourer also sustained injuries and was hospitalised, they said.

The Kolsewadi police have registered a case of accidental death.

