Left Menu

Body of Dalit rape victim found hanging at her house in UP's Barabanki

The body of a 16-year-old Dalit girl, an alleged rape victim who had to appear before a magistrate to record her statements, was found hanging at her house in the Haidergarh area here on Thursday, police said.The investigating officer IO of the case has also been suspended for dereliction of duty.Superintendent of Police SP Dinesh Kumar Singh said, A case of rape was lodged at Haidergarh police station on June 17.

PTI | Barabanki(Up) | Updated: 23-06-2023 00:06 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 00:06 IST
Body of Dalit rape victim found hanging at her house in UP's Barabanki
  • Country:
  • India

The body of a 16-year-old Dalit girl, an alleged rape victim who had to appear before a magistrate to record her statements, was found hanging at her house in the Haidergarh area here on Thursday, police said.

The investigating officer (IO) of the case has also been suspended for dereliction of duty.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Dinesh Kumar Singh said, ''A case of rape was lodged at Haidergarh police station on June 17. The accused in the case was detained on Thursday and the girl was to appear before a magistrate to register her statement.'' ''The teenage victim in the case has allegedly committed suicide at her home. We have sent the body for postmortem examination and further investigation is being done,'' he said.

The family members of the deceased have alleged that the teen committed suicide as the police failed to arrest the accused who was threatening her to withdraw the case.

''The allegations made by the family members regarding police action in the case are also being looked into. Investigating Officer Yogendra Pratap Singh has been suspended for dereliction of duty,'' the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, weakens immune system

Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, we...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands; Lab crunch: British science has nowhere to go and more

Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in...

 Global
3
Maha: Muslims in Aurangabad’s Pandharpur to celebrate Bakri Eid day after Ashadi Ekadashi

Maha: Muslims in Aurangabad’s Pandharpur to celebrate Bakri Eid day after As...

 India
4
Micron to invest USD 825 million in the semiconductor test, assembly plant; rest of finance to come from government:

Micron to invest USD 825 million in the semiconductor test, assembly plant; ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023