Five of a family die in road accident in UP

Lucknow road in the Shera Mau Dakshin area here on Friday, police said. Circle officer Amit Chaurasia said the incident occurred in the early hours of Friday when the victims were returning home after attending a wedding function.

Whether the motorcycle skidded on the road or was hit by a vehicle is being probed, he said. The deceased have been identified as Raghuveer (34) his wife Jyoti (30), sister-in-law Julie (36) and their children Abhi (3), and Krishna (5), he said, adding head injury is the likely cause of their death.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and a probe into the matter was underway, the police official added.

