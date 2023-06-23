Left Menu

Five of a family die in road accident in UP

Lucknow road in the Shera Mau Dakshin area here on Friday, police said. Circle officer Amit Chaurasia said the incident occurred in the early hours of Friday when the victims were returning home after attending a wedding function.Whether the motorcycle skidded on the road or was hit by a vehicle is being probed, he said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 23-06-2023 09:29 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 09:29 IST
Five of a family die in road accident in UP
  • Country:
  • India

Lucknow road in the Shera Mau Dakshin area here on Friday, police said. Circle officer Amit Chaurasia said the incident occurred in the early hours of Friday when the victims were returning home after attending a wedding function.

Whether the motorcycle skidded on the road or was hit by a vehicle is being probed, he said. The deceased have been identified as Raghuveer (34) his wife Jyoti (30), sister-in-law Julie (36) and their children Abhi (3), and Krishna (5), he said, adding head injury is the likely cause of their death.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and a probe into the matter was underway, the police official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands; Lab crunch: British science has nowhere to go and more

Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in...

 Global
2
Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, weakens immune system

Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, we...

 United States
3
Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

 Global
4
Maha: Muslims in Aurangabad’s Pandharpur to celebrate Bakri Eid day after Ashadi Ekadashi

Maha: Muslims in Aurangabad’s Pandharpur to celebrate Bakri Eid day after As...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023