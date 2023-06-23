Russia says West is trying to drive a wedge between it and Kazakhstan -TASS

Russia's security council accused the West on Friday of trying to drive a wedge between Russia and Kazakhstan by interfering in the affairs of sovereign nations, Russia's TASS reported.

The comments from the security council came on the day council secretary Nikolai Patrushev visited Kazakhstan to meet his counterparts from across the former Soviet Central Asian region, TASS reported.

