One killed in Zaporizhzhia shelling - TASS cites Russian-appointed officials
Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2023 11:57 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 11:54 IST
One person was killed and one injured on Friday as Ukrainian forces shelled a road in the southern Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine which Russia now considers part of its own territory, TASS cited emergency services as saying.
The incident took place near the village of Novohorivka, it said.
