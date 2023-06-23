Two people killed in Russian attack on Ukraine's Kherson - governor

At least two people were killed in a Russian attack on the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Friday, the regional governor said. Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said in an initial post on the Telegram messaging app that a municipal transport company had been hit in the attack. A 55-year-old man was killed on the spot and five others were taken to hospital, he said.

In a later post, he had said a 43-year-old man had also died of his wounds in hospital.

