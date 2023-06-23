Steel Secretary exhorts MOIL to enhance production on 61st foundation day

MOIL marked a significant milestone as it celebrated its 61st foundation day on 22nd June 2023. The momentous occasion was graced by Shri Nagendra Nath Sinha, Secretary, Govt. of India, Ministry of Steel as the Chief Guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary, Ministry of Steel, congratulated MOIL on this occasion and exhorted them to enhance production.

Shri A.K Saxena, CMD, MOIL highlighted the upbeat performance of the company in the last few months and expressed confidence for the record performance for FY’24. On this occasion, several magazines and manuals were also released by dignitaries.

A gala musical function was organised on this occasion with the star performers being Shri Pawandeep Ranjan & Arunita Kanjilal (Indian Idol 12 winners) and Shri Gaurav Sharma, stand-up comedian. Cultural events across the company were organised and the winning teams of different mines also performed on this occasion.

As part of its 61st foundation day, a series of events are being organised by the company which includes a plantation drive of 60,000 plants in FY’ 24, blood donation camps, medicine & cardiac diagnostic camps, and cultural programs across all the mines in MOIL.

