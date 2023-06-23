MP: Undertrial inmate commits suicide at sub-jail in Gwalior district

A 24-year-old undertrial inmate allegedly hanged himself in a sub-jail in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, police said on Friday. The incident took place at the sub-jail in Dabra on Thursday night, an official said.

The inmate allegedly made a noose out of a bedsheet and tied the other end to a ventilator to hang himself, Dabra's sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Vivek Sharma said.

The accused was lodged in jail in a case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said, adding that the police were probing the suicide.

