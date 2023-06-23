Secretary DARPG chairs review meeting, assess progress of JKIGRAMS portal

In a first of its kind initiative, the Union Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), Shri V Srinivas, IAS today chaired a meeting of Grievance Redressal Officers of Jammu and Kashmir to assess the progress and effectiveness of the grievance redressal mechanism on the Jammu and Kashmir Integrated Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (JKIGRAMS) portal at J&K Civil Secretariat.

The meeting was attended by Secretary, Public Grievances, J&K, Rehana Batul, senior officers from DARPG, (including the technical officers), officers of JKLGGC representatives of CSC e-Governance Services India Ltd, representative of JKIMPARD and all the Nodal officers of Jammu and Kashmir from the Administrative Departments, HoD offices and Districts.

In the meeting, a detailed discussion took place on various aspects related to the functioning of the JKIGRAMS Portal. Besides a roadmap for strengthening the grievance redressal mechanism in Jammu and Kashmir with systemic upgradation/technological advancements, capacity building initiatives, and regular monitoring of JKIGRAMS Portal etc was also discussed at length.

Addressing the officers during the meeting, Secretary DARPG highlighted the importance of maintaining a user-friendly and efficient portal, enabling the citizens to lodge their grievances conveniently and to track the status of the same effortlessly. The Secretary emphasized the importance of promptly addressing citizens grievances and stressed the need for continuous improvements in the system to ensure maximum satisfaction among the public. During the meeting, he also asked the Nodal Officer from across the UT to speak up or participate in the discussion and he heard many officers from the field and the Secretariat too. Further the Union Secretary desired that the following steps should be initiated by JKLGGC to ensure effective redressal of grievances:

Scheme wise Categorization of the Grievances.

Introduction of Intelligent Grievance Monitoring Dashboard.

Auto routing of grievances.Capacity Building Training Programmes for all Nodal Officers under Sevottam Scheme.

Publication of Monthly Reports on the lines of CPGRAMS.Mapping last mile officers.Initiation of feedback system in the Call Centers.

Introduction of Ranking of Districts / Departments / HoD’s with regard to disposal of Grievances.Introduction of an Appeal System in the JKIGRAMS portal.

One UT One Portal.Speaking during the meeting, Ms. Rehana Batul, Secretary, Public Grievances briefed the Union Secretary and his team of officers on the overall functioning of the JKIGRAMS Portal and the disposal of grievances.

She said that the percentage of disposal of grievances on JKIGRAMS is currently 96% and till date 3,10,132 grievances have been disposed of out of 3,22,964 grievances received on portal. She further stated the meeting that out of 26,739 grievances received by JKIGRAMS through the CPGRAMS portal, 25,755 have been disposed of with a disposal rate of 96 percent. She further said that JKLGGC would take necessary steps to improve upon the Grievance Redressal System as desired by the Union Secretary.

(With Inputs from PIB)