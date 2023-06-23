Left Menu

Three killed, 8 injured in two separate accidents in U'khand

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 23-06-2023 18:43 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 18:43 IST
Three persons were killed and eight others were injured in two separate road accidents in Uttarakhand on Friday.

In the accident that took place in the Bhikiyasain area of Almora district, a pick-up vehicle fell into a gorge on the Dalmadi-Badhad motor road, killing two persons and leaving one injured, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) here said.

The injured person was admitted to the district hospital in Ramnagar, it said.

In the second accident, a Maruti van fell into a gorge on the Tehri-Gadoliya motor road, killing one and leaving seven persons injured. It occurred in the Kirtinagar area of Tehri district.

The injured have been admitted to the base hospital in Srinagar, the SEOC said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

