Left Menu

Delhi govt to roll out welfare schemes for domestic workers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2023 19:27 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 19:27 IST
Delhi govt to roll out welfare schemes for domestic workers
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government will soon come up with welfare schemes for nearly five lakh domestic workers in the national capital, Labour Minister Raaj Kumar Anand said on Friday.

Anand made the announcement at a workshop held by the International Labour Organization to discuss bringing domestic workers' rights under the legal ambit in Delhi Addressing the workshop, Anand said the AAP government is constantly working for the welfare of labourers in Delhi.

He said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal believes he is ''a creator of the country's destiny.'' The Kejriwal government has formulated and implemented 17 welfare schemes covering education, health, safety and pension for construction workers in the capital, he said. The Delhi government will soon come up with similar welfare schemes for five lakh domestic workers in the city, he said.

He said the workshop is very important for domestic workers and those who work on their behalf because through this ''we are able to acknowledge the contribution of domestic workers in our society, and honour them.'' He said it was a matter of regret that domestic workers are compelled to lead a very poor life with long working hours and an unsafe working environment.

The minister also claimed that workers in Delhi are paid the highest minimum wage across the nation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks down; Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands

Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks d...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands; Lab crunch: British science has nowhere to go and more

Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzheimer's drugs; US appeals court vacates travel mask mandate ruling and more

Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzhei...

 Global
4
Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023